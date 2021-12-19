COVID-19: 6 New Cases, 10 New Recoveries, 2 New Deaths

Daily cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia remain below 10, i.e. at 6 this morning; the national counts thus stood at 120,416, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health.

These are PCR test results, 2 of which were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak, it added.

Meanwhile, it continued, 10 new recoveries, but 2 new deaths (one has not been vaccinated) were recorded; bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 116,792 and 3,005, respectively.

Last night, the Ministry of Health announced the detection of two more cases of Omicron COVID variant on Cambodian women aged 33 and 47 years old returning from France and the U.S. They are the 3rd and 4th Omicron cases in Cambodia, after the first two have been found on a 25-year-old Iranian man travelling from Kenya and a 23-year-old Cambodian pregnant woman from Ghana.

The ministry once again called on people to stick to the health safety rules, especially the 3 Dos, 3 Don’t measure and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press