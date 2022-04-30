COVID-19: 6 New Infections; Tally 136,246

There are only six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia, all of locally transmitted Omicron variant, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The country’s COVID-19 tally now increased to 136,246, including 15,793 Omicron cases (14,443 Omicron community cases).

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 27 new recoveries and zero new death; the total cured and death toll stood at 133,050 and 3,056, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press