COVID-19: 63 New Cases Detected, 15 Patients Recovered

Cambodia registered 63 new cases the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 15 new recovered cases this morning, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new infections are all linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event, said the source, adding that they include 59 Cambodians and 4 Chinese aged from 5 to 63 years old.

Preah Sihanouk province took the lead with 34 new cases, followed by Phnom Penh capital 23, Thbong Khmum province 4, and Kandal and Svay Rieng provinces 1 each, it pointed out.

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 now stood at 2,440, of which 1,914 are connected to the Feb. 20 incident.

The press release continued that the 15 newly recovered patients – 8 Cambodians and 7 Chinese in Phnom Penh and Preah Sihanouk – are locally transmitted cases. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom thus reached 1,191, with 11 deaths recorded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press