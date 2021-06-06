COVID-19: 631 New Cases, but More Than 1,000 New Recoveries

Cambodia registered 631 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally rose to 34,244, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release issued this morning.

Of the new infections, 15 are imported and the rest are locally transmitted cases linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

At the same time, up to 1,069 more patients have successfully recovered; bringing the total cured cases in the Kingdom to 27,147.

Besides, the total number of fatal cases due to COVID-19 increased to 263 with 11 new deaths.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press