COVID-19: 638 New Cases; Tally 37,959

More than 600 new infections, 638 to be exact, were reported this morning; the tally thus rose to 37,959, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 44 are imported and the rest are locally transmitted cases related to the Feb. 20 Community Event, it continued.

At the same time, it added, 605 more patients have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19; bringing the total recovered patients in Cambodia to 31,222.

Besides, nine more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19; the total number of fatal cases jumped to 320.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press