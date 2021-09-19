COVID-19: 648 New Cases, but 492 Recovered Patients

The Ministry of Health registered 648 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning; bringing the tally to 103,482.

According to the ministry’s press release, among the new infections, 160 were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

At the same time, 7 more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, but 492 more patients have successfully been cured; the total death and recovered cases in Cambodia thus increased to 2,096 and 96,767, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press