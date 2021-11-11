COVID-19: 65 New Infections, but 68 New Recoveries

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced the detection of 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the national counts thus rose to 119,292.

These are PCR test results, the majority of which were linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event, underlined the ministry.

The source continued that there were 68 new recoveries, but 5 new deaths (4 of them have not been vaccinated); bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 115,659 and 2,845, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

