COVID-19: 668 New Cases; Tally 76,585

Cambodia registered 668 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally rose to 76,585.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, of the new infections, 240 were imported cases and the rest were community cased linked to the Feb. 20 outbreak.

At the same time, 812 new recoveries and 25 new deaths were recorded; bringing the total cured cases and death toll to 69,198 and 1,375, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press