COVID-19: 671 New Infections, 758 New Recoveries, 23 New Deaths

Cambodia has reported 671 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 758 new recoveries and 23 new deaths.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, among the new infections, 265 were imported cases while the rest were community cases related to the Feb. 20 incident.

The national count thus stood at 77,914, including 10,802 imported cases, the same source added.

Besides, it continued, the total recovered patients and death toll rose to 70,754 and 1,420, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press