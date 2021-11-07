COVID-19: 73 New Infections, but 78 New Recoveries

Only 73 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cambodia; bringing the tally to 119,021, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

These are PCR test results, the same source underlined, adding that 10 of the new infections were imported while the rest were connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Meanwhile, there were 78 new recoveries, but 6 new deaths (4 of them have not been vaccinated); the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom thus rose to 115,367 and 2,824, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press