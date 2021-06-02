COVID-19: 750 New Cases; Tally 31,460

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 jumped to 31,460 this morning, after 750 new cases were detected, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release made public this morning.

Of the new infections, 34 are imported and the rest are locally transmitted cases related to the Feb. 20 Community Event, it pointed out.

At the same time, it added, 653 more patients have successfully recovered from COVID-19; bringing the total cured cases in the Kingdom to 24,042.

Besides, Cambodia recorded a total of 230 fatal cases with 10 new deaths.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press