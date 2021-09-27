COVID-19: 830 New Cases; Tally 109,087

Cambodia detected 830 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning; bringing the tally to 109,087, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release.

Of the new infections, it added, 98 were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic claimed 25 more lives, but 473 more patients have successfully been cured; the total death and recovered cases in the Kingdom therefore stood at to 2,243 and 100,655, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press