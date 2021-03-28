COVID-19: 86 Positive, 34 Recovered Cases Reported

The Ministry of Health of Cambodia has announced the detection of 86 more community cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in 10 provinces and capital; the tally thus rose to 2,233.

The ministry’s press release issued this morning shows that among the new cases, 84 are Cambodians and the rest 2 are Chinese. The youngest one is 18 months old while the oldest is 78 years old. Nearly 40 of them are in their 20s, 7 are young children under 10 years old and 3 are older people of more than 60 years old.

Preah Sihanouk province remains at the top with 43 new positive cases, followed by Phnom Penh capital (25). Svay Rieng, Kratie, and Thbong Khmum provinces have 3 each; Kandal, Siem Reap, Kampong Cham, and Prey Veng provinces, 2 each; and Kep province only one case, it pointed out.

The same source also reported the recovery of 34 patients from COVID-19. They include 3 Cambodian peacekeepers from their UN mission in Africa, 1 Filipino passenger, and 1 Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand, as well as 29 community cases – 22 Cambodians, 5 Chinese, and 2 Vietnamese. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom now stood at 1.166, with 10 deaths.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press