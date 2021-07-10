COVID-19: 933 New Infections; 743 New Recoveries; 26 New Deaths

AKP Phnom Penh, The number of daily new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia remain high – almost 1,000 cases – since the beginning of this month.

This morning, 933 new cases were detected; bringing the tally to 59,978, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

Among the new infections, 200 are imported, and the rest are community cases linked to the Feb. 20 outbreak.

At the same time, 743 more patients have successfully recovered; the total cured cases in the Kingdom rose to 51,660.

Besides, 26 new deaths were recorded; the death toll jumped to 881.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press