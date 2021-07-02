COVID-19: 966 New Cases; Nearly 200 Imported

Cambodia recorded 966 new infections of COVID-19 this morning, of which 192 were imported, pointed out the Ministry of Health in a press release.

COVID-19 tally in the Kingdom thus increased to 52,350, including 2,872 imported cases.

Meanwhile, 650 more patients have successfully been cured; the total recovered cases jumped to 45,508.

Besides, the pandemic claimed 32 new lives; the death toll thus stood at 660.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press