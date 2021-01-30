COVID-19: A New Case Detected; Five More Patients Recovered

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia this morning reported a new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and five more recovered cases.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, the new patient is a 37-year-old Cambodian woman migrant worker coming back from Thailand on Jan. 15. She has been tested positive for the deadly virus on her 2nd test and admitted to Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

With the new case, the tally thus rose to 464, including 336 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 14 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

On the other hand, the newly recovered patients are four Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand and a Japanese national. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total cured cases in the Kingdom thus stood at 443, with no death recorded.

Twelve (12) of the 21 remaining active cases have been hospitalised at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital, 4 at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and the rest at Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital, and Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital city.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press