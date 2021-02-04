COVID-19: A New Imported Case and Four New Recovered Patients Reported

Cambodia this morning reported a new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new patient is a 23-year-old Cambodian man living in Kroch Chmar district, Thbong Khmum province. He arrived in Cambodia on Feb. 1 from Kuwait via South Korea. He has been admitted to the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh.

The other 40 passengers on the same flight with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The tally therefore rose to 467, including 338 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 15 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

Meanwhile, four COVID-19 patients have been successfully cured. They are all Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand. They have been allowed to be discharged from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered patients now stood at 451, with no fatal case.

