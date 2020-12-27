COVID-19: A New Imported Case Detected; Tally 364

The Ministry of Health of Cambodia this morning announced the detection of another positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus rose to 364.

According to the ministry’s press release, the new case is an Indonesian man of 43 years old coming from Singapore and arriving in Cambodia on Dec. 25. He was tested positive for the deadly virus by the Institute Pasteur of Cambodia. He was now admitted to the National Centre for Combating Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh.

The other 50 passengers on the same flight with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The 364 confirmed cases include 242 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

Meanwhile, another recovered patient was recorded, bringing the total number of cured cases in Cambodia to 356.

The new recovered case is a 66-year-old Cambodian American woman who arrived in Cambodia on Dec. 13 from South Korea. She has been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press