COVID-19: A New Imported Case Reported; Tally 301

Cambodia this morning reported a new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally to 301.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the new case is an American woman of 35 years old arriving in Cambodia on Nov. 4 from the U.S. via South Korea. She was tested positive for the deadly virus on her second test or the 7th day of her quarantine. She is now hospitalising at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom include 187 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 8 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani. Of them, 288 or 95.68 percent have been successfully recovered.

Besides, pointed out the same source, as of Nov. 11, 1,481 people believed to come in contact with the Nov. 3 Event (visit to Cambodia by infected Hungarian foreign minister) have been tested (1st and 2nd tests) for COVID-19, four of them were confirmed positive.

The four infected people are a lawmaker, a senior official of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the Hungarian Ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam, and a personal bodyguard of the Hungarian delegation. They have been all admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The Ministry of Health took the opportunity to remind all the people in contact with the Nov. 3 Event with negative result for both the 1st and 2nd tests to continue strict quarantine at their respective homes or Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel & Residence in order to prevent the transmission of this deadly virus from one individual to another and into the community.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press