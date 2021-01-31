COVID-19: A New Imported Case Reported

A new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in Cambodia this morning; bringing the tally to 465.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, the new patient is a 29-year-old Indonesian national who arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 29 from the Philippines via South Korea. He has been admitted to the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh.

The other 119 passengers on the same flight with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The total 465 confirmed cases include 336 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 15 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

Meanwhile, there is no new recovered case; therefore, the total number of cured patients in the Kingdom remains at 443, with no death recorded.

Twelve (12) of the 22 remaining active cases have been hospitalised at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital, 5 at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and the rest at Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital, and Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital city.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press