COVID-19: A New Positive and Five Recovered Cases Reported in Cambodia

A new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported this morning; bringing the tally in Cambodia to 461, said a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new patient is a 42-year-old Cambodian migrant worker coming back from Thailand on Jan. 12, pointed out the same source, adding that she was tested positive for the deadly virus on her 4th test. She has been admitted to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The 461 confirmed cases include 333 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 14 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

At the same time, five more patients of COVID-19 have been successfully cured; the total recovered cases thus rose to 428, with zero fatal case.

Four of the newly recovered patients are Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand and the other one is a Cambodian passenger from the U.S. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Sixteen (16) of the 33 remaining active cases have been hospitalised at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital, 7 at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and the rest at Battambang, Oddar Meanchey and Pailin Provincial Referral Hospitals, Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital city.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press