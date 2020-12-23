COVID-19: Active Cases Down to 14 with Two New Recovered Patients

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered, bringing the total cured cases in Cambodia to 349 while the remaining active cases drop to 14.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, the new recovered cases are a 21-year-old Cambodian woman connected to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak in Cambodia) and a 26-year-old Cambodian man returning from Japan and arriving in Phnom Penh on Nov. 18.

They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively, the same source added.

Meanwhile, it pointed out, zero new case of COVID-19 was detected; the tally thus remains at 363, including 242 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press