COVID-19: Almost 1,000 More Patients Recovered, but Over 800 New Cases Detected

A total of 928 new patients have successfully recovered from COVID-19; bringing the total cured cases in Cambodia to 57,955, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

Meanwhile, 836 new infections of COVID-19 were reported; the tally rose to 66,336. Among the new cases, 279 were imported and the rest were community cases linked to the Feb. 20 outbreak.

Besides, 24 more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, the death toll thus jumped to 1,076.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced to detect 37 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) on passengers entering Cambodia on July 7 and 14, 2021, of them 34 Cambodians returning from Thailand, and three Indonesian nationals from Indonesia, increasing the total Delta cases in Cambodia to 75.

The first COVID-19 case was recorded in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

