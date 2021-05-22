COVID-19: Almost 500 New Cases Recorded; Tally 24,645

AKP Phnom Penh--Cambodia this morning announced the detection of 488 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the tally to 24,645.

The Ministry of Health's press release shows that 15 of the new infections are imported while the rest are community cases related to the Feb. 20 incident.

The same source continued that the number of cured cases in the Kingdom stood at 17,164 after 640 more patients have successfully recovered.

Besides, the coronavirus claimed two new lives; the total fatal cases increased to 167.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press