COVID-19: Another Community Case Recovered

Another COVID-19 patient infected from the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak in Cambodia) has been cured, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 39 among the 41 locally transmitted community cases.

This good news was shared by the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

The new recovered case – a 37-year-old Cambodian man – has been allowed to be discharged from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh after being tested negative for the deadly virus twice consecutively.

Meanwhile, no new case of COVID-19 was detected in Cambodia. The tally thus remains at 364, including 242 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 361 have been successfully cured with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press