COVID-19: Another Imported Case Reported; Tally 304

Another imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been recorded in Cambodia; the tally thus rose to 304, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the same source, the new case is a 49-year-old Cambodian woman living in Phnom Penh. She came from the U.S via South Korea and arrived home on Nov. 16. She was confirmed positive for the deadly virus by the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia and was admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital.

The other 123 passengers on the same flight with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine, it added.

The total 304 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 62 women and 242 men, of them there are 189 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

At the same time, the press release pointed out, no new recovered case was reported, therefore the total number of cured patients remains at 291 or 95.72 percent.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

