COVID-19: Another Locally Transmitted Community Case Reported

The Ministry of Health has announced to detect another case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) connected to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak).

According to the ministry’s press release made public this morning, the new case – Say Saoleang, 21, lives near Sansam Kosal pagoda in Sangkat Boeung Tompun, Khan Meanchey Phnom Penh. The young man works for Carl’s Jr Burger at Tuol Tompoung. He has been admitted to Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital.

The tally now rose to 346, including 227 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish.

Meanwhile, there is also a new cured case – Gurung Karma Tsultim, 37 – who arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 11 from Nepal via Doha and South Korea. He has been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered patients therefore increased to 306 or 88.44 percent of the total confirmed cases, with no fatal case.

Regarding the Nov. 28 Community Event, as of Dec. 5, some 10,772 people coming in contact with the event have been tested, of them 30 are COVID-19 positive.

Taking the opportunity, the Ministry of Health urged proper and strict quarantine and continued respect of safety measures in order to prevent large-scale community transmission in the country.

The ministry also called on those coming in contact with the Nov. 28 Community Event to do the second test on Dec. 8 at different places: Ministry of Interior, National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh and provincial health departments.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press