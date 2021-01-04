COVID-19: Another Migrant Worker from Thailand Confirmed Positive

The total number of COVID-19 infected Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand rose to 17, after another one has been tested positive for the deadly virus.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning, the new case is a 21-year-old woman living in Sala Krao district, Pailin province. She arrived in the country on Jan. 1. She now admitted to the Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

With the new case, the tally in Cambodia stood at 382, including 260 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

At the same time, zero new recovered case was reported; the total number of cured patients thus remains at 362 with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press