COVID-19: Another New Case Detected; Tally 277

Another positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Cambodia to 277.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning, the

new case is a 28-year-old Chinese national arriving in Cambodia on Sept. 27 from the Philippines via South Korea. He has been admitted to Chak Angre Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The other passengers on the same flight with negative test result have been put on 14-day quarantine.

The total 277 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

Of them, 275 or 99.28 percent have been successfully cured.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press