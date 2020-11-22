COVID-19: Another New Case Detected; Tally 306

Another new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Cambodia this morning; the tally thus rose to 306, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The 306th case is a Cambodian man of 27 years old living in Prey Veng province. He arrived in Cambodia on Oct. 26 from Japan via South Korea. He has been tested positive for the deadly virus on his fourth test. He has been admitted to the Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital.

On the same flight, there were 39 passengers, of them four – all Cambodians – were COVID-19 positive; three of them have already been cured.

The total 306 cases include 191 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

At the same time, no patient has recovered; the total number of cured patients thus remains at 295 or 96.41 percent of the confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press