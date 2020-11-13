COVID-19: Another Patient Cured

Another patient of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has reported in Cambodia this morning, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release.

According to the source, the cured case is a 23-year-old French woman arriving in Cambodia on Oct. 25 from France via Singapore. She has been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered patients thus rose to 289 or 96.01 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, no new case of COVID-19 was detected; the tally therefore remains at 301, including 187 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 8 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press