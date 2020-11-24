COVID-19: Another Patient Recovered

Another patient has recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reported this morning the Cambodian Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry’s press release, the new cured case is a 33-year-old Indian man who arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 5 from India via Saudi Arabia and South Korea. He has been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of cured patients therefore rose to 296 or 96.73 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, no new positive case of COVID-19 was detected; the tally remains at 306, including 191 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

Since the first case reported in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press