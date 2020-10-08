COVID-19: Another Positive Case Detected; Tally 281

Another case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in Cambodia, the tally thus rose to 281, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

According to the same source, the new positive case is a 26-year-old Indonesian man staying at a hotel in Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province. He arrived in Cambodia on Oct. 6 from Indonesia via Singapore. He has been now hospitalised at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The other 112 passengers on the same flight tested negative for the deadly virus have been put for 14-day quarantine, it added.

The total 281 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 175 Cambodians, 42 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

Meanwhile, the press release pointed out, there is no new recovered case, therefore the total number of cured patients remains at 276 or 98.22 percent of the confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press