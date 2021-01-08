COVID-19: Another Positive Case Detected

Another Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally in Cambodia to 386.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, the new case is a Cambodian young woman of 33 years old living in Bovel district, Battambang province. She came back to the country on Jan. 5. She has been admitted to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The 386 confirmed cases include 264 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

At the same time, there is no new recovered case. Therefore, the total number of cured patients remains at 362 with no recorded fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press