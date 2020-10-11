COVID-19: Another Recovered Case Reported

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced a new recovered case from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the ministry’s press release, the new cured case is a Hungarian man of 70 years old coming from France via South Korea. He has been allowed to be discharged from Siem Reap Provincial Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered patients in the Kingdom thus rose to 278 or 98.23 percent of the confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, it added, there is no new infection case of COVID-19 detected; the tally thus remains at 283. They include 176 Cambodians, 43 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press