COVID-19: Cambodia Detects 3 More Omicron Imported Cases

The Ministry of Health this morning announced the detection of 3 new cases of COVID-19, pointed out its press release, stressing that they are all imported Omicron cases.

Cambodia’s tally jumped to 120,510, including 19,926 imported cases, of which 69 are Omicron cases.

Fortunately, there were 11 new recoveries and a new death case; bringing the total cured and death cases to 116,940 and 3,013, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press