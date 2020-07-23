COVID-19: Cambodia Reports 1 New Positive Case and 2 Recovered Cases

One new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed while two more cases have been recovered, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

The new case was detected on a 28-year-old Cambodian man, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cambodia to 198.

The patient arrived in Phnom Penh on July 19 from Russia via Malaysia, said the same source, adding that he was admitted to Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital.

According to the press release, the two new cured patients are Cambodian men coming from Indonesia. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total 198 confirmed cases in Cambodia include 124 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 4 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian, of them 142 or 71.72 percent have been recovered.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

