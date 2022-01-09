COVID-19: Cambodia Reports 30 More Omicron Cases

Cambodia confirmed 30 more Omicron cases, the Ministry of Health announced in a press release made public this morning.

One of the 30 new Omicron patients was locally transmitted case, and the rest were imported, it pointed out.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 tally thus increased to 120,621, including 20,036 imported cases, of which 180 are of Omicron variant.

Fortunately, there were 11 new recoveries and zero new death; the total cured and death cases stood at 117,014 and 3,015, respectively.

The Ministry of Health called on the public to continue implementing the health safety rules, especially the Three Dos, Three Don’ts measure, and to get vaccinated.

Cambodia will begin the 4th dose campaign on Jan. 14, 2022 for the leaders of the executive and legislative bodies, frontline medical team, civil servants, armed forces, UN officials, embassy staff, journalists, and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press