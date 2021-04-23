COVID-19: Cambodia’s Daily Cases Remain High

The daily new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia remain high as 655 cases were reported by the Ministry of Health today; the tally thus jumped to 8,843.

According to the ministry’s press release made public this afternoon, the new cases include an 18-year-old Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand on April 19, and 654 community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident. They are 651 Cambodians, 2 Chinese, and 1 Vietnamese.

The locally transmitted cases were detected in 9 provinces and capital across the country. Phnom Penh capital remain at the lead with highest daily infections (522), followed by Preah Sihanouk province (113). The rest are in the provinces of Kandal, Takeo, Kampong Cham, Kampong Speu, Kep, Mondulkiri, and Thbong Khmum.

The ministry also registered 224 newly recovered patients, of them 222 Cambodians, 1 Vietnamese and 1 Malaysian. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of cured cases in the Kingdom therefore rose to 3,148, with 61 fatal cases (2 new deaths).

