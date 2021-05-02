COVID-19: Cambodia’s Daily Cases Rise to 730; Tally 14,520

Daily infections of COVID-19 in Cambodia jumped to 730 this morning, after falling to 388 yesterday; bringing the tally to 14,520, pointed out the Ministry of Health in a press release.

The new cases included 2 imported cases and 728 community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident. They were detected in 12 provinces and capital. Most of them (454) are in Phnom Penh, followed by Preah Sihanouk province (124) and Kandal province (107).

At the same time, the ministry registered 169 newly recovered patients. They are all community cases in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kandal, Takeo, Svay Rieng, Kampong Cham, Pailin, and Siem Reap. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of cured cases in Cambodia thus rose to 5,369, with 103 fatal cases (6 new deaths).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press