COVID-19: Cambodia’s Total Cases Surpass 3,000 Mark

The daily new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported this morning were 113; bringing the total confirmed cases in Cambodia to 3,028, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new cases, including 109 Cambodians and 4 Chinese, are all related to the Feb. 20 Community Event, said the source, adding that Phnom Penh capital remains at the top with 103 new cases, followed by Svay Rieng, Preah Sihanouk and Kandal provinces 3 each, and Kampot province 1.

Besides, 90 more patients of COVID-19 have recovered. They include a 27-year-old Indonesian passenger and a 56-year-old Cambodian peacekeeper returning from a UN mission in Africa, and 88 community cases: 79 Cambodians, 7 Chinese, 1 Vietnamese, and 1 Burmese in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Preah Sihanouk and Kandal.

They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered cases in the Kingdom increased to 1,914, with 24 deaths recorded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press