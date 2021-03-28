COVID-19 Claims 10 Lives in Cambodia

The ongoing cluster infections of COVID-19 in Cambodia, known as the Feb. 20 Community Event, has claimed 10 lives, since the first positive case was detected in the Kingdom in late January 2020.

The 10th death case was announced by the Ministry of Health in a press release last night.

According to the source, the new victim is a 76-year-old woman living in Peam Ro district, Prey Veng province. She was tested positive for the deadly virus on Mar. 8 and was transferred from Prey Veng Provincial Hospital to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on Mar. 20.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she passed away on Mar. 27, at 19:05 due to severe acute respiratory crisis and severe pneumonia infected by COVID-19, after an unsuccessful all-out effort to save her, it added.

The Ministry of Health expressed its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The first coronavirus-related death in Cambodia was reported on Mar. 11, 2021.

Threat of COVID-19 is recurring in Cambodia following the outbreak of the Feb. 20 Community Event.

As of yesterday, Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 was recorded at 2,147, of which 1,622 are connected to the Feb. 20 incident. A total of 1.132 patients have so far recovered successfully.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press