COVID-19: Daily Cases Cross 100 Mark Again

Daily infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia this morning crossed the 100 mark again; bringing the tally to 2,377.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the 105 new positive cases include a 36-year-old Indonesian passenger arriving in Cambodia on Mar. 16 from Indonesia via Singapore, and the rest – 93 Cambodians, 10 Chinese and 1 Vietnamese – are all linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Phnom Penh capital took the lead with 45 new cases, followed by Preah Sihanouk province 34, Svay Rieng province 19, Prey Veng and Kampong Cham provinces 2 each, and Thbong Khmum and Takeo provinces 1 each.

The youngest one is only 2 years old while the oldest is 88 years old.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced the recovery of 4 more patients: 3 Cambodians and 1 Chinese aged from 22 to 50 years old. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom thus rose to 1,176, with 11 deaths recorded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press