COVID-19: Daily Cases Drop to 560; Tally 78,474

The daily infections of COVID-19 in Cambodia dropped to 560 this morning; bringing the national counts to 78,474.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 169 of the new cases were imported while the rest were locally transmitted cases linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

At the same time, there are 763 new recoveries and 22 new deaths; the total cured patients and death toll jumped to 71,517 and 1,442, respectively.

Last night, the Ministry of Health announced the detection of Delta variant on 109 people, most of them are Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand, on July 31 and Aug. 1. The total number of Delta cases in Cambodia thus stood at 223, as of Aug. 1.

H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, called on people to double their vigilance and respect well the preventive measures as the Delta variant is now spreading in the country.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press