COVID-19: Daily Cases Fall to 45; Tally 119,786

Cambodia’s new cases of COVID-19 fell to only 45 this morning; bringing the national counts to 119,786.

These are PCR test results, the ministry underlined, continuing that 5 of which were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Besides, the same source reported 48 new recoveries, but 4 new deaths (all of them have not been vaccinated); the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom stood at 116,170 and 2,891, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

