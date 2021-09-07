COVID-19: Daily Cases Jump to Over 500

The daily new cases of COVID-19 rose to 528 this morning after being around 400 in the past few weeks.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 188 of the new cases were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

The national counts thus rose to 95,828, including 15,981 imported cases, it pointed out.

At the same time, it added, 13 more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, but 447 others have successfully recovered; bringing the total death and recovered cases in the Kingdom to 1,970 and 91,131, respectively.

In a news release yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced the detection of a total of 2,647 cases of Delta variant in Cambodia so far, most of them are in Phnom Penh capital, followed by the provinces of Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, and Siem Reap.

Only two provinces – Kep and Kratie – have not yet been affected by the fast-spreading Delta variant, it underlined.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

