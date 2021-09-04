COVID-19: Daily Cases Rise to Nearly 500

The new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased to 491 this morning; bringing the national counts to 94,417, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

Of the new infections, 165 were imported while the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

At the same time, 397 more patients have successfully been cured, but 9 others have lost their lives; the total recovered and death cases in the Kingdom stood at 89,897 and 1,937, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press