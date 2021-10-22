COVID-19: Daily New and Death Cases Keep Dropping

Daily new infections of COVID-19 in Cambodia keeps decreasing in the past few day to under 200, while new death cases dropped to under 20.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, only 151 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingdom this morning, of which 21 were imported.

These are PCR test results, underlined the same source, adding that the national counts stood at 117,352, including 19,451 imported cases.

Meanwhile, the ministry registered 366 new recoveries and 11 more deaths (7 of them have not gotten vaccinated); bringing the total cured and death cases to 112,056 and 2,704, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press