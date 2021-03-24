COVID-19: Daily New Cases Drop to 29 This Morning

The daily new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia was recorded at 29 this morning, down from 35 yesterday and 73 a day earlier, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases are two foreign passengers – an Indonesian man and a Filipino woman arriving in Cambodia on Mar. 22 via Singapore. The rest are linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event. They include 20 Cambodians, 4 Chinese, 2 Americans, and 1 Nigerian.

Most of them are in Phnom Penh capital while the others in Koh Kong, Kandal and Thbong Khmum provinces. The youngest one is only 1 year old and the oldest is 77 years old.

The total confirmed cases in the Kingdom now reached 1,817, with 5 death cases.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 34 more patients from COVID-19; bringing the total number of cured cases to 1.033.

Aged between 15 and 64 years old, the newly recovered patients are a 24-year-old Indonesian passenger and 33 community cases: 19 Cambodians, 11 Chinese, 2 Vietnamese, and 1 Korean in Preah Sihanouk province and Phnom Penh capital. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press