COVID-19: Daily Omicron Cases in Cambodia Hit 400

Cambodia registered 401 new Omicron cases, of which 397 were locally transmitted and 4 were imported, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The country’s COVID-19 tally thus jumped to 123,443, including 2,990 Omicron cases (2,380 Omicron community cases).

Meanwhile, 144 more patients have successfully been cured, while zero new death was reported for 40 days in a row; therefore the total cured and death cases stood at 118,804 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press